Col. Jason Gingrich 39th Air Base Wing Command Mid Tour Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831387" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, speaks about his four priorities for the wing: people, readiness, posture, and partnerships, during an American Forces Network – Incirlik interview, Feb. 3, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. During the interview, Gingrich stressed the importance of readiness and how Airmen-led and unit-owned readiness exercises often yield more-impactful training and brings a sense of ownership and purpose to the Airmen driving the mission day-to-day. Additionally, he underscored the need of strong partnerships to ensure the U.S. and our North Atlantic Treaty Organization partners maintain a strategic advantage throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez)