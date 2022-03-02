Col. Jason Gingrich 39th Air Base Wing Command Mid Tour Interview

Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, speaks about his four priorities for the wing: people, readiness, posture, and partnerships, during an American Forces Network – Incirlik interview, Feb. 3, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. During the interview, Gingrich stressed the importance of readiness and how Airmen-led and unit-owned readiness exercises often yield more-impactful training and brings a sense of ownership and purpose to the Airmen driving the mission day-to-day. Additionally, he underscored the need of strong partnerships to ensure the U.S. and our North Atlantic Treaty Organization partners maintain a strategic advantage throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez)
