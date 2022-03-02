Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jason Gingrich 39th Air Base Wing Command Mid Tour Interview

    02.03.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez 

    AFN Incirlik

    Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, speaks about his four priorities for the wing: people, readiness, posture, and partnerships, during an American Forces Network – Incirlik interview, Feb. 3, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. During the interview, Gingrich stressed the importance of readiness and how Airmen-led and unit-owned readiness exercises often yield more-impactful training and brings a sense of ownership and purpose to the Airmen driving the mission day-to-day. Additionally, he underscored the need of strong partnerships to ensure the U.S. and our North Atlantic Treaty Organization partners maintain a strategic advantage throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 05:14
    Category: Interviews
    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    People
    Readiness
    Posture
    Strengthening Partnerships

