    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB conducts Mortar live fire

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.08.2022

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a live fire exercise with 60mm and 120mm Mortars at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 01:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831378
    VIRIN: 220208-A-HE359-2000
    Filename: DOD_108813240
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-503rd IR, 173rd AB conducts Mortar live fire, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    skysoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

