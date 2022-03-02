Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-Capable Airmen/Agile Combat Employment Interview - Master Sgt. Ellis Coley Jr.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Master Sgt. Ellis Coley Jr., Multi-Capable Airmen Academy commandant, expands on the 39th Air Base Wing’s participation in a Multi-Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment training exercise, Feb. 3, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Coley stated that the MCA and ACE exercises worked together in building base personnel’s rapid mobility and cross-functional skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 00:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831376
    VIRIN: 220214-F-IK699-0005
    Filename: DOD_108813140
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Capable Airmen/Agile Combat Employment Interview - Master Sgt. Ellis Coley Jr., by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ACE

    MCA

    Incirlik AB

    39th ABW

    multi-capability

    TAGS

    ACE
    readiness
    MCA
    Incirlik AB
    39th ABW
    multi-capability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT