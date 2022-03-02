Multi-Capable Airmen/Agile Combat Employment Interview - Master Sgt. Ellis Coley Jr.

Master Sgt. Ellis Coley Jr., Multi-Capable Airmen Academy commandant, expands on the 39th Air Base Wing’s participation in a Multi-Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment training exercise, Feb. 3, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Coley stated that the MCA and ACE exercises worked together in building base personnel’s rapid mobility and cross-functional skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 00:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|831376
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-IK699-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108813140
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
