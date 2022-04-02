Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj Walter A. Tagalicud, UNC, CFC, USFK Command Sergeant Major, visit with Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 4, 2022.They visit to ensure formations remain disiciplined, focoused and maintain a high level of "fight tonight" readiness so that USFK can protect and defend the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 23:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831371
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-TE598-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108813086
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USFK Commander Visits the Wolf Pack, by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
