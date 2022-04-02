Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFK Commander Visits the Wolf Pack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kristen Heller 

    AFN Kunsan

    Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj Walter A. Tagalicud, UNC, CFC, USFK Command Sergeant Major, visit with Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 4, 2022.They visit to ensure formations remain disiciplined, focoused and maintain a high level of "fight tonight" readiness so that USFK can protect and defend the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 23:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831371
    VIRIN: 220208-F-TE598-9001
    Filename: DOD_108813086
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Commander Visits the Wolf Pack, by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    8th fighter wing
    kunsan
    Commander
    USFK
    fight tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT