USFK Commander Visits the Wolf Pack

Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj Walter A. Tagalicud, UNC, CFC, USFK Command Sergeant Major, visit with Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 4, 2022.They visit to ensure formations remain disiciplined, focoused and maintain a high level of "fight tonight" readiness so that USFK can protect and defend the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)