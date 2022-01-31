PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES (Feb. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rowell Caguioa, a native of San Carlos City, Pangasinan, Philippines, plans and tactics officer assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), discusses his role in Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PH) and U.S. Marine Corps and Philippine Marine capabilities during an amphibious assault demonstration in support of MAREX PH, Jan. 31, 2022. MAREX PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open-Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 19:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831365
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-SI773-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108812878
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ESX PTO MAREX Feature, by CPO Ace Rheaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT