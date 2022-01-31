Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESX PTO MAREX Feature

    PHILIPPINES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Ace Rheaume 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES (Feb. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rowell Caguioa, a native of San Carlos City, Pangasinan, Philippines, plans and tactics officer assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), discusses his role in Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PH) and U.S. Marine Corps and Philippine Marine capabilities during an amphibious assault demonstration in support of MAREX PH, Jan. 31, 2022. MAREX PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open-Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 19:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831365
    VIRIN: 220202-N-SI773-1001
    Filename: DOD_108812878
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESX PTO MAREX Feature, by CPO Ace Rheaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

