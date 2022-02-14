Marine Corps Installations West Communication Strategy and Operations introduces a new series highlighting the physicality and athleticism of U.S. Marines. Every Marine is expected to maintain a high level of physical fitness regardless of age, rank, or occupation. Over the last few years, the Marine Corps has developed methods like the Force Fitness program, high intensity tactical training and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program to help ensure Marines are both physically fit and combat ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Alison Dostie)
|02.14.2022
|02.14.2022 18:51
|Series
|831359
|220214-M-M0242-1001
|DOD_108812799
|00:00:50
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|0
|0
This work, In The Arena: Series Teaser Trailer, by Cpl Alison Dostie and SSgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
