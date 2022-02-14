Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In The Arena: Series Teaser Trailer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alison Dostie and Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marine Corps Installations West Communication Strategy and Operations introduces a new series highlighting the physicality and athleticism of U.S. Marines. Every Marine is expected to maintain a high level of physical fitness regardless of age, rank, or occupation. Over the last few years, the Marine Corps has developed methods like the Force Fitness program, high intensity tactical training and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program to help ensure Marines are both physically fit and combat ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Alison Dostie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 18:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831359
    VIRIN: 220214-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_108812799
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In The Arena: Series Teaser Trailer, by Cpl Alison Dostie and SSgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Trailer
    Physical Fitness
    U.S. Marines
    Series.
    MCI-West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT