    America’s First Corps enhances readiness in the Pacific

    GUAM

    02.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    I Corps

    Members of America’s First Corps deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Guam to conduct a training exercise that enhances readiness, showcases joint interoperability and exercises distributed mission command in the Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 04:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831342
    VIRIN: 220214-A-NQ680-3441
    Filename: DOD_108812633
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s First Corps enhances readiness in the Pacific, by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Force
    I Corps
    US Air Force
    US Army
    US Navy
    Readiness

