Members of America’s First Corps deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Guam to conduct a training exercise that enhances readiness, showcases joint interoperability and exercises distributed mission command in the Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 04:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831342
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-NQ680-3441
|Filename:
|DOD_108812633
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, America’s First Corps enhances readiness in the Pacific, by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT