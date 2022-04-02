Northern Strike 22-1 highlights the capabilities of Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, and the Michigan National Guard, as well as many of the states and international partners who participated.
“Winter Strike,” the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831337
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-SB302-590
|Filename:
|DOD_108812583
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Northern Strike 22-1: Enhancing Arctic Warfare Capabilities, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
