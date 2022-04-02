Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 22-1: Enhancing Arctic Warfare Capabilities

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Northern Strike 22-1 highlights the capabilities of Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, and the Michigan National Guard, as well as many of the states and international partners who participated.

    “Winter Strike,” the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831337
    VIRIN: 220204-F-SB302-590
    Filename: DOD_108812583
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

