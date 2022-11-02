AMO Tucson Hoist Rescue B-Roll

On February 11, 2022, a National Guard helicopter spotted a person lying on the ground and waving, appearing to be in distress, in the Baboquivari Mountains of Arizona.
At approximately 7:45 p.m. an AMO UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter air crew based out of Tucson responded to rescue the undocumented migrant.
An AMO Multi-role Enforcement Aircraft crew was also on patrol in the area and was able to track the individual in the austere mountainous terrain using a FLIR (Forward Looking Infrared) camera.
The AMO Black Hawk air crew determined that landing was not possible due to the terrain and nighttime conditions. The air crew performed an 80-foot hoist to assess and rescue the individual.
The migrant was transported to the U.S. Border Patrol facility near San Miguel, Arizona to determine if further medical attention was necessary.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831309
|VIRIN:
|220214-H-D0456-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108812100
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
