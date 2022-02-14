Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Combat Medics attend EMT certification course

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Army National Guard combat medics with various units attend a National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) certification course, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Mich., Feb. 11, 2022. These Michigan Soldiers are required to complete sustainment training that is based on the NREMT criteria and addresses the mission-oriented tasks to treat injured service members. The NREMT certification can be used for service members wanting to be a licensed medic in their state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 13:33
    Category: Interviews
    VIRIN: 220214-Z-LI010-1001
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US 

    This work, Michigan Combat Medics attend EMT certification course, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat medic
    EMT
    readiness
    Army
    Michigan National Guard
    MEDDET

