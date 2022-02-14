Michigan Army National Guard combat medics with various units attend a National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) certification course, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Mich., Feb. 11, 2022. These Michigan Soldiers are required to complete sustainment training that is based on the NREMT criteria and addresses the mission-oriented tasks to treat injured service members. The NREMT certification can be used for service members wanting to be a licensed medic in their state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 13:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|831307
|VIRIN:
|220214-Z-LI010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108812086
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Michigan Combat Medics attend EMT certification course, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
