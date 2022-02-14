A compilation of highlights from Northern Strike 20, 21, and 22, held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center.
Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two-week period. “Winter Strike,” the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program allows participants to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, enhancing their Arctic warfare capabilities.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 13:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831303
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-SB302-599
|Filename:
|DOD_108812028
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Strike Compilation, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT