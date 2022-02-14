Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike Compilation

    MI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    A compilation of highlights from Northern Strike 20, 21, and 22, held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center.

    Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two-week period. “Winter Strike,” the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program allows participants to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, enhancing their Arctic warfare capabilities.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 13:08
    Location: MI, US

    This work, Northern Strike Compilation, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Michigan National Guard
    Northern Strike
    Winter Strike
    NADWC

