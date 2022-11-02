Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in a ceremony honoring the division’s 81st anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 11, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the division, both past and present, participated in the ceremony celebrating the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:59
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Rededication Ceremony
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    1st MARDIV

