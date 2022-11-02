1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in a ceremony honoring the division’s 81st anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 11, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the division, both past and present, participated in the ceremony celebrating the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)