U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in a ceremony honoring the division’s 81st anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 11, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the division, both past and present, participated in the ceremony celebrating the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 14:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831297
|VIRIN:
|220211-M-TS007-793
|Filename:
|DOD_108811998
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony, by Sgt Destiny Dempsey, identified by DVIDS
