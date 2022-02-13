Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 from a life raft 60 miles west of St. Petersburg

    ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoists four survivors from a life raft after their fishing vessel sank Feb. 13, 2022, 60 miles west of St. Petersburg. The four survivors were transported to Air Station Clearwater where they were transferred to awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel for evaluations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831287
    VIRIN: 220213-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108811955
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: ST PETERSBURG, FL, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    rescue
    hoist

