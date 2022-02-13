Coast Guard rescues 4 from a life raft 60 miles west of St. Petersburg

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoists four survivors from a life raft after their fishing vessel sank Feb. 13, 2022, 60 miles west of St. Petersburg. The four survivors were transported to Air Station Clearwater where they were transferred to awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel for evaluations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)