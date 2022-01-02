Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General David H. Berger on asking for help

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    We must view asking for help as a normal, smart decision, not as a sign of weakness.

    For more substance abuse prevention assets and resources, visit usmc-mccs.org/substance

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 09:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 831283
    VIRIN: 220201-M-JB228-103
    Filename: DOD_108811859
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, General David H. Berger on asking for help, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    prevention
    commandant
    mccs
    berger
    substance abuse

