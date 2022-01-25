Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire evacuation exercise

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.25.2022

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air force firefighters, assigned to 424th Air Base Squadron and fire inspector of Directorate Emergency Services, USAG Benelux, train during a fire evacuation exercise, building 105 on Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Jan. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831273
    VIRIN: 220125-A-RX599-1001
    Filename: DOD_108811768
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire evacuation exercise, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    424th Air Base Squadron
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DES Directorate of Emergency Services

