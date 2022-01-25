U.S. Air force firefighters, assigned to 424th Air Base Squadron and fire inspector of Directorate Emergency Services, USAG Benelux, train during a fire evacuation exercise, building 105 on Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Jan. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 07:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831273
|VIRIN:
|220125-A-RX599-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108811768
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
