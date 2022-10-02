Amphibious Squadron 11 and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in Exercise Noble Fusion alongside PHIBRON 1, the 11th MEU, Carrier Strike Group 3, and the Japan Self-Defense Force, Feb. 4-7.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 07:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831272
|VIRIN:
|220210-N-JW387-842
|Filename:
|DOD_108811760
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, PHIBRON 11, 31st MEU Wrap Up Noble Fusion, by LT John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
