    PHIBRON 11, 31st MEU Wrap Up Noble Fusion

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.10.2022

    Video by Lt. John Stevens 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    Amphibious Squadron 11 and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in Exercise Noble Fusion alongside PHIBRON 1, the 11th MEU, Carrier Strike Group 3, and the Japan Self-Defense Force, Feb. 4-7.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 07:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831272
    VIRIN: 220210-N-JW387-842
    Filename: DOD_108811760
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHIBRON 11, 31st MEU Wrap Up Noble Fusion, by LT John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint exercise
    forward-deployed
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Noble Fusion

