SSG Hunter Burn, 25B Information Technology Specialist, Security Forces Assistance Brigade
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 05:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|831270
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-MI374-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108811652
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces Assistance Brigade- Interview, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT