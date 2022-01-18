Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Affairs and Gendarmerie Knowledge Exchange in Djibouti- Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    01.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Members of the Djiboutian Gendarmerie and 404th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), Civil Affairs East Africa from Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), came together for a medical knowledge exchange of casualty care practices at the Gendarmerie compound in Djibouti City, Djibouti.
    The exchange allowed both parties to share their medical practices and tactics, while strengthening bonds between the Gendarmerie and the CJTF-HOA service members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 03:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831265
    VIRIN: 220118-F-MI374-0002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108811549
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs and Gendarmerie Knowledge Exchange in Djibouti- Day 2, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CJTF-HOA #CivilAffairs #strongertogether #Djibouti #Gendarmerie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT