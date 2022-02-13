Super Bowl flyover pilots receive CHP escort

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video. Officers from the California Highway Patrol escort U.S. Air Force pilots who flew Super Bowl LVI flyover from Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif. to SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood, Feb. 13, 2022. The pilots were introduced during the second half of the game. Shot at 120 fps. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)