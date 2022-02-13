B-roll video. Officers from the California Highway Patrol escort U.S. Air Force pilots who flew Super Bowl LVI flyover from Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif. to SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood, Feb. 13, 2022. The pilots were introduced during the second half of the game. Shot at 120 fps. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 21:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831256
|VIRIN:
|220213-Z-FD650-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108811394
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Bowl flyover pilots receive CHP escort, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
