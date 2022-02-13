Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Bowl flyover pilots receive CHP escort

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    B-roll video. Officers from the California Highway Patrol escort U.S. Air Force pilots who flew Super Bowl LVI flyover from Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, Calif. to SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood, Feb. 13, 2022. The pilots were introduced during the second half of the game. Shot at 120 fps. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831256
    VIRIN: 220213-Z-FD650-1003
    Filename: DOD_108811394
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl flyover pilots receive CHP escort, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    California

    TAGS

    motorcycle
    ACC
    California Highway Patrol
    CHP
    SBLVI flyover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT