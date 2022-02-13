B-roll of U.S. Air Force jets from the Air Force Heritage Flight flyover of Super Bowl LVI land at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California, after a successful mission over SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood. The aircraft include a P-51 Mustang, A-10 Thunderbolt, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning. Shot at 120 fps. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 21:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831255
|VIRIN:
|220213-Z-FD650-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108811378
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Bowl flyover jets land at Joint Forces Training Base, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
