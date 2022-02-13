Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 13, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 (JWX 22) across Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831245
    VIRIN: 220213-N-NF912-1001
    Filename: DOD_108811129
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22, by PO3 Jeremiah Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    JWX22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT