    Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoist a basket during a rescue operation in Aftachalaya bay, Louisiana, Feb. 12, 2022. The boaters required rescue after their vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831244
    VIRIN: 220212-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108811116
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US 

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    United States Coast Guard
    D8
    Aftachalaya bay

