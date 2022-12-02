A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoist a basket during a rescue operation in Aftachalaya bay, Louisiana, Feb. 12, 2022. The boaters required rescue after their vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831244
|VIRIN:
|220212-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108811116
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
