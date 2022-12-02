A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoist a basket during a rescue operation in Aftachalaya bay, Louisiana, Feb. 12, 2022. The boaters required rescue after their vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831244
|VIRIN:
|220212-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108811116
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters and 1 dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
