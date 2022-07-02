Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maneuvering Operation Exercise IMX/CE 2022

    RED SEA

    02.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220207-N-UP745-4001
    RED SEA (Feb. 07, 2022) U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), front, and Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911) conduct maneuvering-operation exercises in the Red Sea during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb. 07. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 06:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831228
    VIRIN: 220213-N-UP745-4001
    Filename: DOD_108810990
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RED SEA

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    IMX22

