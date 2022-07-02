Maneuvering Operation Exercise IMX/CE 2022

220207-N-UP745-4001
RED SEA (Feb. 07, 2022) U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), front, and Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911) conduct maneuvering-operation exercises in the Red Sea during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb. 07. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)
