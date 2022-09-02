220209-A-AI379-1001
U.S. and Royal Jordanian Navy partners, working together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 at Egypt’s Berenice Naval Base in Berenice, Egypt, Feb. 7. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 04:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831217
|VIRIN:
|220209-A-AI379-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108810920
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|GULF OF AQABA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Royal Jordanian Navy VBSS Training IMX/CE 2022, by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT