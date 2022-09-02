Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force X IMX/CE 2022 Operations

    GULF OF AQABA

    02.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220209-N-KZ419-1001
    GULF OF AQABA (Feb. 9, 2022) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel sails by a Royal Jordanian Navy patrol craft conducting counter illegal fishing training in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 03:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831216
    VIRIN: 220209-N-KZ419-1001
    Filename: DOD_108810915
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: GULF OF AQABA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force X IMX/CE 2022 Operations, by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    IMX22

