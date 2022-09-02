Task Force X IMX/CE 2022 Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GULF OF AQABA (Feb. 9, 2022) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel sails by a Royal Jordanian Navy patrol craft conducting counter illegal fishing training in the Gulf of Aqaba during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)