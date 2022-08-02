220208-A-ZV876-1001 BERENICE, Egypt (Feb. 8, 2022)
U.S. and Egyptian naval partners, working together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 at Egypt’s Berenice Naval Base in Berenice, Egypt, Feb. 7. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Resnick)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 02:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831215
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-ZV876-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108810859
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|BERENICE, EG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Berenice Naval Base, Egypt IMX/CE 2022, by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT