    Berenice Naval Base, Egypt IMX/CE 2022

    BERENICE, EGYPT

    02.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. David Resnick 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220208-A-ZV876-1001 BERENICE, Egypt (Feb. 8, 2022)
    U.S. and Egyptian naval partners, working together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 at Egypt’s Berenice Naval Base in Berenice, Egypt, Feb. 7. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Resnick)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 02:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831215
    VIRIN: 220208-A-ZV876-1001
    Filename: DOD_108810859
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: BERENICE, EG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Berenice Naval Base, Egypt IMX/CE 2022, by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    IMX22

