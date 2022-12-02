B-Roll
Behind the scenes, Minnesota National Guard support staff will ensure athletes have everything they need such as food and shelter in-between races during the Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championship.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831210
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-DY230-1019
|Filename:
|DOD_108810735
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon B-Roll, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the scenes: Guard members support Chief, National Guard Bureau Biathlon
LEAVE A COMMENT