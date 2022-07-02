Abraham Lincoln sails in formation during exercise Noble Fusion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Ships of the America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, participate in exercise Noble Fusion. Front row: Landing craft, air cushion from the USS Essex (LHD 2). Second row, left to right: USS America (LHA 6), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Essex. Third row, left to right: USS Dewey (DDG 105), JS Kongō (DDG 173), USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), USS Spruance (DDG 111). Back row, left to right: Ashland (LSD 48), USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5). Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Daco)