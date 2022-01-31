Military Honors for Late U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stackpole (Ret.)

U.S. Marines conduct a military honors ceremony for late U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Henry “Hank” C. Stackpole III (ret.) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl), Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2021. Stackpole served as the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific from 1992 until his retirement in 1994. Following retirement, Stackpole served as president of the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu and remained a public figure in Hawaii. Stackpole passed on May 29, 2020, but due to the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 guidelines, full military honors were unable to be conducted until now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)
