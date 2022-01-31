Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Honors for Late U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stackpole (Ret.)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines conduct a military honors ceremony for late U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Henry “Hank” C. Stackpole III (ret.) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl), Hawaii, Jan. 31, 2021. Stackpole served as the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific from 1992 until his retirement in 1994. Following retirement, Stackpole served as president of the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu and remained a public figure in Hawaii. Stackpole passed on May 29, 2020, but due to the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 guidelines, full military honors were unable to be conducted until now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dillon Buck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 20:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831189
    VIRIN: 220211-M-VM027-0001
    Filename: DOD_108810022
    Length: 00:11:27
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Honors for Late U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stackpole (Ret.), by LCpl Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT