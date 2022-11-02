Soldiers, family, and friends gathered at the Fort Rucker Landing Zone for the promotion ceremony of John Dzieciolowski to the rank of Army Colonel. He was promoted by Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, Army Aviation Branch Chief, and his spouse Kathy Dzieciolowski on February 11, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama..
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 09:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831182
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-TT120-868
|Filename:
|DOD_108809928
|Length:
|00:27:59
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, John Dzieciolowski Promotion Ceremony, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT