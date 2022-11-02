Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John Dzieciolowski Promotion Ceremony

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Soldiers, family, and friends gathered at the Fort Rucker Landing Zone for the promotion ceremony of John Dzieciolowski to the rank of Army Colonel. He was promoted by Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, Army Aviation Branch Chief, and his spouse Kathy Dzieciolowski on February 11, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama..

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 09:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831182
    VIRIN: 220211-A-TT120-868
    Filename: DOD_108809928
    Length: 00:27:59
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Promotion
    Army Aviation

