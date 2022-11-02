John Dzieciolowski Promotion Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831182" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers, family, and friends gathered at the Fort Rucker Landing Zone for the promotion ceremony of John Dzieciolowski to the rank of Army Colonel. He was promoted by Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, Army Aviation Branch Chief, and his spouse Kathy Dzieciolowski on February 11, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama..