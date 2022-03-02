Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    89B students complete ammunition inspection training at Fort McCoy, Part II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course, taught by instructors with Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis., learn about ammunition inspection forms Feb. 3, 2022, during training at the post Ammunition Supply Point. An ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units, according to the Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate of Army Human Resources Command. An ALC consists of both a 90-day highly facilitated web-based common core program and a branch-specific resident phase. For the 89B ammunition specialist military occupation specialty, its ALC at Fort McCoy is four weeks (two two-week phases). (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 18:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831168
    VIRIN: 220203-A-OK556-459
    Filename: DOD_108809511
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89B students complete ammunition inspection training at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    RTS-Maintenance
    89B ALC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT