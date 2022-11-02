Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

    PORT ARANSAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi conducts a medevac of a crew member off Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. The crew member, who was experiencing chest pain, numbness in his left arm and an elevated heart rate, was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831166
    VIRIN: 220211-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_108809451
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: PORT ARANSAS, TX, US 

