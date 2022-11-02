Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi conducts a medevac of a crew member off Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. The crew member, who was experiencing chest pain, numbness in his left arm and an elevated heart rate, was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)
|02.11.2022
|02.11.2022 16:27
|B-Roll
|831166
|220211-G-G0108-1002
|DOD_108809451
|00:00:34
|PORT ARANSAS, TX, US
|1
|1
