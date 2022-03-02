Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course, taught by instructors with Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis., learn about ammunition inspection forms Feb. 3, 2022, during training at the post Ammunition Supply Point. An ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units, according to the Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate of Army Human Resources Command. An ALC consists of both a 90-day highly facilitated web-based common core program and a branch-specific resident phase. For the 89B ammunition specialist military occupation specialty, its ALC at Fort McCoy is four weeks (two two-week phases). (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831165
|VIRIN:
|220203-A-OK556-946
|Filename:
|DOD_108809444
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 89B students complete ammunition inspection training at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
