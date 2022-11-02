Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Air National Guard retires aircraft 3289, first of 16 JSTARS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 339th Flight Test Squadron, Georgia Air Guardsmen with the 116th Air Control Wing and active-duty Airmen with the 461st Air Control Wing came together Feb. 11, 2022, to prepare and depart E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System 3289 from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, as the aircraft is set for retirement. Aircraft 3289 has been in military service since 1996 and will be stored with the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft 3289 is the first of 16 Joint STARS scheduled to retire out of the Georgia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 16:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831164
    VIRIN: 220211-F-PO994-7001
    Filename: DOD_108809442
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSTARS
    retirement
    boneyard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT