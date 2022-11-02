Georgia Air National Guard retires aircraft 3289, first of 16 JSTARS

Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 339th Flight Test Squadron, Georgia Air Guardsmen with the 116th Air Control Wing and active-duty Airmen with the 461st Air Control Wing came together Feb. 11, 2022, to prepare and depart E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System 3289 from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, as the aircraft is set for retirement. Aircraft 3289 has been in military service since 1996 and will be stored with the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft 3289 is the first of 16 Joint STARS scheduled to retire out of the Georgia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 16:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831164
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-PO994-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108809442
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT