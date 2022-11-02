Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mid-term Counseling Refocus: Module 4: Completing the Military Individual Development Plan (IDP)

    TN, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Meredith 

    Navy Personnel Command

    In this module, you will be introduced to the Military Individual Development Plan, or IDP, as well as the GROW Model, which stands for Goal, Reality, Options, and Will. You will learn how the GROW Model is used within the IDP to develop and work through a specific goal.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 16:17
    Location: TN, US

