Mid-term Counseling Refocus: Module 4: Completing the Military Individual Development Plan (IDP)

In this module, you will be introduced to the Military Individual Development Plan, or IDP, as well as the GROW Model, which stands for Goal, Reality, Options, and Will. You will learn how the GROW Model is used within the IDP to develop and work through a specific goal.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 16:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831160
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-WN521-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108809382
|Length:
|00:17:49
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
