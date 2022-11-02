This is the first of four training modules focused on updates to the current performance counseling process. This emphasis on performance counseling supports Sailor 2025 efforts designed to improve personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain talented people while improving warfighting readiness. Specifically, this training reinforces the purpose of the first pillar of Sailor 2025, which is improving the performance evaluation system to empower Sailors with more immediate performance feedback and a clearer understanding of development opportunities within their career.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 16:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831157
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-WN521-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108809319
|Length:
|00:12:21
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mid-term Counseling Refocus: Module 1: Introduction to Performance Counseling, by PO1 Marcus Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT