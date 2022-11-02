Mid-term Counseling Refocus: Module 1: Introduction to Performance Counseling

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831157" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is the first of four training modules focused on updates to the current performance counseling process. This emphasis on performance counseling supports Sailor 2025 efforts designed to improve personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain talented people while improving warfighting readiness. Specifically, this training reinforces the purpose of the first pillar of Sailor 2025, which is improving the performance evaluation system to empower Sailors with more immediate performance feedback and a clearer understanding of development opportunities within their career.