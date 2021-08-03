Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag explained by 926th Reserve Citizen Airmen

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lorna Booze 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    Some of our very own Reserve Citizen Airmen explain the world's premiere air combat exercise, and how we, as Reservists, make great contributions to the mission.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831156
    VIRIN: 210308-F-YR037-0001
    Filename: DOD_108809287
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    This work, Red Flag explained by 926th Reserve Citizen Airmen, by SSgt Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve
    Red Flag
    AFRC
    926
    926th Wing

