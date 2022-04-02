Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Tax Season (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    With tax season starting, Marines need to be ready to file their 2021 tax returns. Many Marines are filing for the first time or have questions regarding their taxes, many resources are available for Marines across the corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Oneg Plisner.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 831155
    VIRIN: 220204-M-WJ192-365
    Filename: DOD_108809280
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Tax Season (AFN Version), by LCpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

