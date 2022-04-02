With tax season starting, Marines need to be ready to file their 2021 tax returns. Many Marines are filing for the first time or have questions regarding their taxes, many resources are available for Marines across the corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Oneg Plisner.)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|831155
|VIRIN:
|220204-M-WJ192-365
|Filename:
|DOD_108809280
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Tax Season (AFN Version), by LCpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT