In the last module, we discussed the importance of performance counseling in your naval career and introduced you to upcoming changes in the governing instruction for performance evaluation, the BUPERSINST 1610.10. Module 2 will cover the roles and responsibilities of Supervisors and Sailors in the performance counseling process.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 16:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831152
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-WN521-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108809269
|Length:
|00:25:27
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mid-term Counseling Refocus: Module 2: Roles & Responsibilities and Conducting Performance Counseling, by PO1 Marcus Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT