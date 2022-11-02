Mid-term Counseling Refocus: Module 2: Roles & Responsibilities and Conducting Performance Counseling

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the last module, we discussed the importance of performance counseling in your naval career and introduced you to upcoming changes in the governing instruction for performance evaluation, the BUPERSINST 1610.10. Module 2 will cover the roles and responsibilities of Supervisors and Sailors in the performance counseling process.