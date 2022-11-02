Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mid-term Counseling Refocus: Module 2: Roles & Responsibilities and Conducting Performance Counseling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Meredith 

    Navy Personnel Command

    In the last module, we discussed the importance of performance counseling in your naval career and introduced you to upcoming changes in the governing instruction for performance evaluation, the BUPERSINST 1610.10. Module 2 will cover the roles and responsibilities of Supervisors and Sailors in the performance counseling process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 16:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831152
    VIRIN: 220211-N-WN521-002
    Filename: DOD_108809269
    Length: 00:25:27
    Location: TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mid-term Counseling Refocus: Module 2: Roles & Responsibilities and Conducting Performance Counseling, by PO1 Marcus Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Education and Training

    TAGS

    Training
    Mid-term Counseling
    Performance Counseling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT