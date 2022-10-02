U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm Paul F. Thomas, deputy commandant for mission support, and Andrés Durán Hareau, Uruguay ambassador to the U.S., sign for the transfer of three Coast Guard cutters to the Uruguay Navy at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C., Feb. 10, 2022. The boats being transferred are 87-foot Marine Protector class cutters.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831150
|VIRIN:
|220210-G-KT616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108809234
|Length:
|00:21:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard holds ceremony for transfer of cutters to Uruguay Navy, by PO3 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT