Robotic and autonomous technological advancements for subterranean (SubT) environments
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 13:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831131
|VIRIN:
|211101-O-LF333-712
|Filename:
|DOD_108808999
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Autonomous Tunnel Exploitation video, by Jerome Aliotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT