Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Autonomous Tunnel Exploitation video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Video by Jerome Aliotta 

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Robotic and autonomous technological advancements for subterranean (SubT) environments

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 13:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831131
    VIRIN: 211101-O-LF333-712
    Filename: DOD_108808999
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autonomous Tunnel Exploitation video, by Jerome Aliotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forge the Future

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT