    Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    NDW concluded its participation in the annual force protection exercise Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain. Throughout the region security forces and first responders participated in realistic training scenarios that tested their knowledge and honed their skills.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831129
    VIRIN: 220211-N-DD308-1001
    Filename: DOD_108808982
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain 2022, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Responders
    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain
    Security Forces

