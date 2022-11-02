NDW concluded its participation in the annual force protection exercise Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain. Throughout the region security forces and first responders participated in realistic training scenarios that tested their knowledge and honed their skills.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831129
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-DD308-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108808982
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain 2022, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
