U.S. Airmen with the 116th and 461st Air Control Wings make final preparations at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, before the departure and retirement of aircraft 3289, Feb. 11, 2022. Aircraft 3289 has been in military service since 1996 and will be stored with the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Barry Bena)
|02.11.2022
|02.11.2022 14:00
|B-Roll
|831127
|220211-Z-BZ327-5100
|DOD_108808962
|00:01:26
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|2
|2
This work, Video of E-8C Joint STARS aircraft 3289 departing Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Georgia Air National Guard officially retires first of 16 JSTARS aircraft
