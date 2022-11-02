Video of E-8C Joint STARS aircraft 3289 departing Robins Air Force Base, Georgia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 116th and 461st Air Control Wings make final preparations at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, before the departure and retirement of aircraft 3289, Feb. 11, 2022. Aircraft 3289 has been in military service since 1996 and will be stored with the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Barry Bena)