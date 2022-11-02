Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Video of E-8C Joint STARS aircraft 3289 departing Robins Air Force Base, Georgia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Barry Bena 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 116th and 461st Air Control Wings make final preparations at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, before the departure and retirement of aircraft 3289, Feb. 11, 2022. Aircraft 3289 has been in military service since 1996 and will be stored with the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Barry Bena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831127
    VIRIN: 220211-Z-BZ327-5100
    Filename: DOD_108808962
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video of E-8C Joint STARS aircraft 3289 departing Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Georgia Air National Guard officially retires first of 16 JSTARS aircraft

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Guard
    JSTARS
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT