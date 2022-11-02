It’s been loud at Fort Stewart with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division on the ranges here, and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in the chute up next. The colder temperatures have allowed the sound to be heard farther away. The training is necessary to ensure our Soldiers are prepared to answer our nation’s call. Find out why Soldiers have to train in darkness in this informational video.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 12:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|831124
|VIRIN:
|220211-O-WJ404-842
|Filename:
|DOD_108808894
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tanks are loud, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
