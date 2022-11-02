Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanks are loud

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    It’s been loud at Fort Stewart with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division on the ranges here, and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in the chute up next. The colder temperatures have allowed the sound to be heard farther away. The training is necessary to ensure our Soldiers are prepared to answer our nation’s call. Find out why Soldiers have to train in darkness in this informational video.

    02.11.2022
    02.11.2022
    FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    IMCOM
    AMC
    1st ABCT
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

