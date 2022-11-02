Tanks are loud

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s been loud at Fort Stewart with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division on the ranges here, and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in the chute up next. The colder temperatures have allowed the sound to be heard farther away. The training is necessary to ensure our Soldiers are prepared to answer our nation’s call. Find out why Soldiers have to train in darkness in this informational video.