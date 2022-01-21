Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6 MXG Aircraft Metals Technology Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 6th Maintenance Squadron provide insight into their job as aircraft metals technologists at MacDill Air Force Base, Jan 21, 2022. U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831121
    VIRIN: 220121-F-OH732-616
    Filename: DOD_108808888
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6 MXG Aircraft Metals Technology Feature, by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    AMC
    USAF
    6 MXG
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT