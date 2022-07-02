Two Amphibious Ready Groups with embarked Marine Expeditionary Units along with a Carrier Strike Group, operated together in the Indo-Pacific during Exercise Noble Fusion 3-7 February 2022. The exercise, led by Combined Task Force 76/79, ranged from the Luzon Strait to the Miyako Strait and the East China Sea, encompassing a wide swath of the First Island Chain, including littoral areas in the vicinity of Okinawa. The exercise showcased joint and allied naval expeditionary forces’ ability to rapidly aggregate as a combat force to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create all-domain advantage for US, partner and allied forces.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 12:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831118
|VIRIN:
|220207-M-RT059-869
|PIN:
|123459
|Filename:
|DOD_108808862
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Noble Fusion Exercise Video, by GySgt Dengrier Baez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
