Noble Fusion Exercise Video

Two Amphibious Ready Groups with embarked Marine Expeditionary Units along with a Carrier Strike Group, operated together in the Indo-Pacific during Exercise Noble Fusion 3-7 February 2022. The exercise, led by Combined Task Force 76/79, ranged from the Luzon Strait to the Miyako Strait and the East China Sea, encompassing a wide swath of the First Island Chain, including littoral areas in the vicinity of Okinawa. The exercise showcased joint and allied naval expeditionary forces’ ability to rapidly aggregate as a combat force to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create all-domain advantage for US, partner and allied forces.