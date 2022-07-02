Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    02.07.2022

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Dengrier Baez 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    Two Amphibious Ready Groups with embarked Marine Expeditionary Units along with a Carrier Strike Group, operated together in the Indo-Pacific during Exercise Noble Fusion 3-7 February 2022. The exercise, led by Combined Task Force 76/79, ranged from the Luzon Strait to the Miyako Strait and the East China Sea, encompassing a wide swath of the First Island Chain, including littoral areas in the vicinity of Okinawa. The exercise showcased joint and allied naval expeditionary forces’ ability to rapidly aggregate as a combat force to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create all-domain advantage for US, partner and allied forces.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 12:38
    Video ID: 831118
    VIRIN: 220207-M-RT059-869
    PIN: 123459
    Filename: DOD_108808862
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Fusion Exercise Video, by GySgt Dengrier Baez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF-76
    Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    3D MEB
    CTF-79

