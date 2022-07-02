The Fort Sill Garrison manages the city of Fort Sill and supports Training and Doctrine Command's mission to turn civilians into Soldiers as well as supporting two Forces Command brigades and Army Futures Command missions.
This work, We are the Garrison, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
