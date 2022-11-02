F/A-18 Hornets Deployed to CENTCOM AOR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in late December, bringing a full squadron of F/A-18 Hornets. The key addition of the unit prepares and postures U.S. and coalition forces to span the full range of combat effectiveness while maximizing regional capabilities in regards to mutual security concerns.