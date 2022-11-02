Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18 Hornets Deployed to CENTCOM AOR

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in late December, bringing a full squadron of F/A-18 Hornets. The key addition of the unit prepares and postures U.S. and coalition forces to span the full range of combat effectiveness while maximizing regional capabilities in regards to mutual security concerns.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 09:54
    Location: US

    This work, F/A-18 Hornets Deployed to CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    F/A-18 Hornet
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    F/A-18
    9th AF

