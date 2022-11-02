Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in late December, bringing a full squadron of F/A-18 Hornets. The key addition of the unit prepares and postures U.S. and coalition forces to span the full range of combat effectiveness while maximizing regional capabilities in regards to mutual security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 09:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831101
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-FZ485-014
|Filename:
|DOD_108808603
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F/A-18 Hornets Deployed to CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT