U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, 31st FW command chief, visit and learn about the operations of the 31st Dental Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 7, 2022. The 31st DS he 31st integrates community-based preventive dental services and utilizes all dental resources to enable peak mission readiness and sustained performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 10:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831098
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-ZR251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108808569
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RUYS: 31st Dental Squadron, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT