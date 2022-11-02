RUYS: 31st Dental Squadron

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, 31st FW command chief, visit and learn about the operations of the 31st Dental Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 7, 2022. The 31st DS he 31st integrates community-based preventive dental services and utilizes all dental resources to enable peak mission readiness and sustained performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    31 Dental Squadron
    RUYS

