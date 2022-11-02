RUYS: 31st Dental Squadron

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, 31st FW command chief, visit and learn about the operations of the 31st Dental Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 7, 2022. The 31st DS he 31st integrates community-based preventive dental services and utilizes all dental resources to enable peak mission readiness and sustained performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)